He Told His Wife That Being A Stay-At-Home Mom Can’t Be That Hard, So She Taught Him A Lesson By Having Him Take Over

Most women would agree that being a stay-at-home mom with no extra help is one of the hardest jobs in the world.

Unfortunately, many men, even dads, fail to realize that.

One man recently got in trouble with his wife after telling her that being a stay-at-home mom can’t be that hard.

He is 46 and his wife is 36-years-old. They’ve been married for 15 years and have four kids, ranging in age from 16 to three-years-old.

Since they started having kids, his wife has been a stay-at-home mom while he worked full-time. His job required him to be away from home for three weeks each month, and he was only home for one week every month.

For most of their children’s upbringing, his wife did most of the household chores and duties on top of raising their kids, with hardly any extra help.

Thankfully, his job position recently changed, and he can be home most days of every week and travels a lot less often.

“All of the kids are on summer break right now, and my wife made a comment about how much more her workload has increased with all the kids being home,” he recalled.

“I offhandedly said, ‘The older kids pretty much look after themselves, so how hard can it really be?’ That was the wrong thing to say in hindsight.”

