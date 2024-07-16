He Told His Wife That He Was Going To Get A Matching Tattoo On His Chest With His Sister Whether She Liked It Or Not

This 30-year-old man and his wife, who is 29, have been together for over a decade and got married four years ago. And while his view on tattoos is pretty “neutral,” his wife has never been a big fan of body art.

Despite that, his 32-year-old sister gave him a call last week and asked if he’d want to get matching sibling tattoos.

The design his sister came up with would be a “heartbeat” with his sister’s initials integrated into the heart rhythm. As for placement, the tattoo would be on the left side of his chest.

His sister would also get the same tattoo, but his initials would be integrated into the design.

As for why his sister randomly asked him to get these matching tattoos, she’s apparently been feeling lonely.

They both live thousands of miles away from each other, and his sister is now divorced from her ex-husband.

“And she said she felt alone and really missed me and that, with the tattoo, she would feel connected to me, even though we were far away,” he explained.

Once he heard about the tattoo concept, he actually really loved it, too. It made him realize just how much he missed his sister, and he thought that, with the matching designs, they could feel “connected forever.”

His wife, on the other hand, was not nearly as excited about the tattoos. In fact, she asked him not to get the tattoo at all and claimed she didn’t like the idea.

