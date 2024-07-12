He Took His Buddies On A Weekend Getaway He Planned For Him And His Wife After She Refused To Go Following An Argument, And He Got Accused Of Abandoning Her

Have you ever been in a situation where you planned a vacation, one or two guests canceled at the last minute, and you had to replace them or lose your entire vacation?

One man recently upset his wife because he decided to take two of his friends on a weekend getaway that was meant for them as a couple, but she decided she didn’t want to go at the last minute.

He’s 31 and has been married to his 30-year-old wife for two years. They don’t have any kids and live by themselves in a house.

Recently, they’ve been having some issues as his wife expressed that she’s struggling with carrying a “mental load.”

“For those unfamiliar with the term ‘mental load,’ basically, it’s the emotional labor done by women whose husbands often don’t notice [them struggling] because we are always in, ‘let me know if you need my help’ mode,” he explained.

“She said she was tired of constantly being the project manager of the house, and even if she freed herself from it, the household would fall apart.”

His wife was stressing herself out, trying to get everything in their household done, and not asking him for help even though he felt he would’ve helped her anytime.

He and his wife had this issue solved for a little while, as they did a lot of work and talking and eventually reached a place where they saw each other as equals in their home.

However, a recent conversation with his wife sparked an argument as they talked about the difference between men and women and how she claimed that women are often the first to want to come to a resolution in their marriage while carrying the “mental load.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.