He Wants To Postpone His Wedding That’s Happening Next Week, But His Fiancée Is Threatening To Leave Him If He Does

This 28-year-old man is supposed to be getting married soon, but there’s trouble in paradise, and his 27-year-old fiancée is the reason.

Now, his fiancée has always been insecure and sensitive, and she struggles with anger issues. During the first eight months of dating her, he was blinded by his love.

He wanted to spend every second of the day with her, but they would get into fights over nothing, and his fiancée would act like she was about to dump him.

“So I stopped arguing and would beg that she wouldn’t leave,” he explained. “I’d get the silent treatment, and she would say she wants space, then get mad if I give her space.”

“We stuck through it. I am always calm (for the most part) when we argue. I never insult her or say mean/cruel things. Let’s just say she’s the opposite.”

“Anyways, those first 8 months, I didn’t care about any of that; I just wanted to love her and have her love me. We got engaged after 6 months (I know that’s very quick, but it doesn’t feel that way at all).”

After he proposed, his fiancée excitedly started planning their wedding. She actually stated she didn’t want to have a job so she could put all of her time and energy into planning, so he supported her while she did that.

His fiancée then said if he didn’t have to lift a finger for the wedding planning process, it would give him the freedom to focus more on his job and his college education.

He did say yes since her expenses weren’t high at all, so he knew he could afford to support the two of them.

