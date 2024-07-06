Her Best Friend Unexpectedly Had A Baby, So She No Longer Wants To Go On Vacation With Her Since She’s Child-Free

Back in middle school, this 29-year-old woman became close to her best friend, who is the same age as her.

Recently, her best friend unexpectedly welcomed a baby with her husband. The pregnancy wasn’t planned, but her best friend and husband are thrilled with their little bundle of joy.

“We spent all fall celebrating their very rushed engagement, wedding, and baby shower — it was very time-consuming and expensive for us, but we were happy to celebrate with them, and we are so happy to see how happy this baby has made them,” she explained.

“I was asked to be the godmother, and it was truly such an honor.”

Prior to her best friend having a baby, she and her boyfriend would spend a ton of time with her best friend and her best friend’s husband.

They were all together two or three nights a week to have dinner, and they hung out nearly every weekend as well. They would vacation at the beach or fly to Europe.

She and her 29-year-old boyfriend have chosen to be child-free. They never, ever want to have kids in their lifetimes. She and her boyfriend won’t get a dog since they consider a pet to be too much of a commitment.

They adore mountain climbing, scuba diving, and being free to do whatever they want. None of those things align with kids.

She and her boyfriend have made some travel plans recently, but her best friend can’t see why she and her husband are being excluded.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.