Her Daughter Blew Up On Her When She Said She’s Destroying Her Life

This 49-year-old woman is a mom to a 19-year-old girl, and not that long ago, they got into a fight over how her daughter is choosing to live her life.

Her daughter lives alone, has a job and a social circle, and is able to pay for her expenses. She admits her daughter could be doing way worse than that, but still, she feels upset over how her daughter is choosing to spend her free time.

Whenever her daughter isn’t out with her friends for the night, she drinks a ton of wine all alone in her apartment.

“She apparently thought it was funny; I did not agree. And the nights when she is out, she’s also getting drunk, only much more so with her friends,” she explained.

“She didn’t get into the university she wanted, so she’s taking a gap year. She didn’t study nearly as much as she should have, and from what I’ve understood, she doesn’t have the intention to put in any more work the next time around.”

“It doesn’t even end at unhealthy habits. Last winter, she was detained by the police while on a night out because she and her friends had been fighting with the staff at a nightclub. Before that, in the autumn of 2023, she had been found guilty of petty fraud (gave false info to the social security agency to get more money).”

Recently, she baked her daughter a cake for her birthday and hand delivered it a couple of days back.

While at her daughter’s apartment, she decided to voice her opinions. She informed her daughter she needs to get her act together, quit drinking to excess, stop getting into legal problems, and get a grip so she still has a chance to make something of her life.

She berated her daughter for wasting her potential and sabotaging her chances of success. She asked her to make serious changes before she destroys her life, and it’s too late to turn things around.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.