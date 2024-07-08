Her Ex Is Threatening Her Ability To Land Her Dream Job, Unless She Agrees To Go To Dinner With Him

Recently, this 22-year-old girl graduated from college, and she now holds a bachelor’s degree. While she was still in school, she ended up interning at a company from the ages of 17 to 21.

She met a man at her internship who was super high up in the business, and then they began a romantic relationship when she was 18 and he was 29.

Given his seniority in the company, they kept their relationship completely a secret. They did start out as friends, but it turned into far more than that.

She slept with him, and then he began treating her more like a girlfriend than anything else, though they never made things official.

“The relationship stopped when I decided I saw no future with him and needed to pursue men my age; that was when I was 21,” she explained.

Ever since she graduated from college this year, she has started applying for jobs in her industry. She landed an interview for a dream business to work for, and when she arrived that day to interview, her heart stopped.

While she knew her ex left the company where they met, she had no idea he currently works for the company she would love to work for.

Not only that, her ex owns a percentage of this new company. Her interview was with her ex and two additional people.

“I left the interview fully expecting not to get the job and having no one to blame but myself,” she said.

