Her Husband’s Threatening Divorce If She Goes On A Big Family Vacation Without Him After He Cheated, And Her Whole Family Badmouthed Him

When you forgive your spouse for cheating on you and decide to stay in your marriage, you would hope that they will do everything they can to make you happy.

Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case.

One woman’s husband is threatening her with divorce because she wants to go on a big family vacation that he was uninvited from because he cheated on her.

About a year ago, she and her family planned a large beach vacation that had a lot of people involved. Going on the trip would be her and her husband, their children, her parents, her husband’s parents, and her sister and her boyfriend.

The vacation has been booked and paid for for months, and every couple involved split the cost evenly. There’s been a lot of anticipation surrounding the trip, but now, there’ll be one less guest.

Two months ago, she discovered that her husband had been cheating on her with several women he met on dating apps over the course of six months. It all started when she was around one month postpartum with their second child.

She was shocked and heartbroken when she found out, especially because he hid it from her very well.

As soon as she found out about her husband’s affairs, she told her parents and sister all about it, and every one of them sent very mean texts about her husband and what he did.

“As time passed, we decided we wanted to try to work things out, and I was willing to forgive the cheating and try to move on,” she explained.

