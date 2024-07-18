Her Old Boss Was So Terrible She Quit Her Job, But Now Her Sister Is Dating Him

One summer ago, this 22-year-old girl worked as a waitress but ultimately quit because her 38-year-old boss was a nightmare.

Her boss was constantly in an awful mood and would be publicly nasty to her while putting her down.

While her boss was supposed to train her for her job, he would make her figure things out on her own, then jump in to quickly criticize her.

“He’d often keep me behind at the end of the shift to berate me further in private, giving me “warnings” over things like not volunteering to work extra hours, not wiping down something well enough, or for not telling him I was going to the toilet during my shifts,” she explained.

“I’d stay strong through this, then break down into tears in my car. If ever my smile slipped at work and I allowed myself to be openly irritated for a moment, he’d laugh and ask me if I was hungry.”

“Last but not least, he’d sit in the back room on his phone while I worked alone during the busiest parts of the day before telling me off afterward for not asking for help.”

She felt picked apart by her boss, and it was too much for her to deal with. One day, things were so bad at work that she had a full-on panic attack.

Her 23-year-old boyfriend witnessed it and was there to support her. When she recovered enough to tell him all the details of how bad her job was, he was shocked and upset.

He insisted she quit and report her boss, so she took his advice. Unfortunately, the company didn’t believe her side of the story and maintained her boss was too valuable to them and he had worked there for such a long time.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.