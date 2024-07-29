Her Parents Don’t Approve Of Her Sharing A Dorm Room With Her Male Friend At College

In the fall, this 18-year-old girl will be attending college. At the beginning of the summer, she completed her application for on-campus housing and ended up missing the deadline to select a specific roommate.

She had spoken to one of her guy friends, who is the same age as her, and they thought they should apply to be roommates even though they were placed in a random pool for missing that deadline.

She’s romantically interested in girls, and her friend is romantically interested in guys, so she didn’t anticipate them having any issues living together because of that. She also finds her friend super fun, so she was excited to try to live with him.

A few weeks ago, her mom called her to say she got a roommate assigned to her. When she checked, she was happily surprised to see that her friend was placed in the dorm room with her.

“I didn’t tell my mother right at that moment because I knew she’d likely freak out when she heard the news,” she explained.

“A few days later, I told her, and she wasn’t happy. She said that there’s something wrong with me if I’m comfortable sleeping in the same room as a man, that I don’t actually know him, and that I shouldn’t be okay undressing in the same room as him (we have communal bathrooms so that isn’t a problem).”

“She said I have to submit a room change form as soon as the form is released. A few weeks prior, I had a conversation with my parents about being 18, and they affirmed that I am technically an adult and should make my own decisions. I brought this up, and she said fine, but you have to tell your dad yourself.”

One week after she spoke to her mom, she told her dad who her roommate was. He mentioned that he didn’t care as long as she kept her grades up.

Another week went by, and both of her parents decided to blow up on her, bashing her and her friend at the same time.

