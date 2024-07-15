Her Sister-In-Law Gave Her A Wedding Dress As A Gift, And She Refused To Wear It, So Her In-Laws And Fiancé Made Her Cry

While it can be nice to gift a bride-to-be something before her wedding and expect her to use it on a certain day, there are things you shouldn’t force upon a bride.

One of those very sacred things is her wedding dress.

One woman is in trouble with her fiancé and his family after she turned down her sister-in-law’s wedding “gift,” which was her old wedding dress that she wanted her to wear.

She is 27 and has been with her 31-year-old fiancé Jacob for six years. They’ve been engaged for about a year and have excitedly started wedding planning.

Ever since she was a little girl, she had dreams of wearing her mom’s wedding dress down the aisle, especially because it was a dress passed down through several generations of her family.

The moment she got engaged, she was settled on wearing her mom’s heirloom wedding dress.

However, little did she know one of her future family members had a totally different idea about what she should wear down the aisle.

Recently, she and her fiancé attended a dinner held by his family, and her future sister-in-law was there.

Suddenly, her sister-in-law stood up in the middle of dinner and tapped on her glass to propose a toast. During her toast, her sister-in-law said she had to grab something and eventually returned with a large plastic bag.

