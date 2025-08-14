She Called Off Her Wedding A Week Before It Was Supposed To Happen, And She Went On Her Honeymoon With A Friend

miladrumeva - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

When TikToker @rednailenergy was 25 years old, she got engaged. The plan was to get married in September after she turned 26. However, she ended up calling off her wedding a week before it was supposed to happen.

At the time of her engagement, she felt like her whole life was falling into place. When she was 15 years old, she had this mentor figure who was married with kids at 25, and she really looked up to her.

To make a long story short, TikToker @rednailenergy found out that her fiancé was cheating on her with a friend.

Her intuition was telling her that something was off, so she went through his phone and discovered some incriminating text messages.

She confronted him about his affair a week before the wedding. He begged her to still marry him because he had a lot of family members already there for the wedding from overseas. They were making an entire trip out of it.

She knew there was no way she could walk down the aisle in seven days after lying to her about everything and living this double life.

So, thanks to the help of her friends and family, she was able to call off the wedding.

There were 150 people coming to the wedding from out of town, so they had their work cut out for them with notifying everybody.

At the time, she felt like there was no way she would ever be happy or fall in love again. Her life was crumbling down around her. She went on her honeymoon with a friend instead, and they explored Thailand together.

After that, she started traveling more, which helped her heal from the heartbreak. She realized that people would always come and go, so you should be okay with committing to yourself before committing to someone else.

Now, she lives her life to the fullest and believes that everything will come together in time. She never would’ve thought this before, but calling off her wedding was truly an unexpected gift. Life sure does have a way of working out in the long run.

