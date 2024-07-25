Her Sister Suddenly Went Vegan And Is Threatening Not To Attend Her Wedding Unless She Offers A Separate Vegan Menu

This 28-year-old woman is currently engaged, and her wedding – which she and her fiancé have been planning for over a year now – is set to take place in just three short months.

During the planning process, they made sure to carefully curate a menu to include dishes they both really love, too.

However, her 26-year-old sister recently threw a wrench in her whole plan after randomly deciding to go vegan. Now, she’s being told that she has to provide a separate vegan menu for both her sister and her sister’s 27-year-old boyfriend.

“The problem is that we’ve already finalized the catering, and making changes at this point would be both complicated and expensive,” she explained.

Not to mention, there actually already are some vegan options available on her current wedding menu. Yet, her sister just keeps insisting that there are not enough.

“And that she deserves a full menu tailored to her dietary needs,” she revealed.

She tried to come up with a compromise by telling her sister that she’d make sure there were plenty of servings available among the vegan options they were already offering. Plus, she said she could add in a vegan-friendly dessert.

Nonetheless, her sister doesn’t think that’s good enough. She’s also getting sick of the drama since she thinks her sister has always been pretty demanding and makes every situation about herself.

But, her real final straw was when her sister even threatened not to attend her wedding at all unless she made sure the vegan menu request was fulfilled.

