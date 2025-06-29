Her Mother-In-Law Wants To Wear A White Dress To Her Wedding, And Her Fiancé Doesn’t Understand Why She’s Upset

angel_nt - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

In this day and age, you’d think that people would finally understand proper wedding etiquette. Yet, that’s sadly not the case, especially for this 28-year-old woman.

She and her fiancé, who’s 31, are set to tie the knot in September, and thankfully, the planning process has been going well. But while she was at her future mother-in-law’s house with her fiancé last weekend, things went sideways.

Out of the blue, her fiancé’s mom casually mentioned how she’d found the “perfect” dress for her nuptials. The issue? The dress, which supposedly has “gorgeous beading,” is white.

At first, she genuinely thought her soon-to-be mother-in-law was joking, but it soon became clear that wasn’t the case.

“I laughed a little and said something like, ‘Wait, you mean white white? Like bridal white?” she recalled.

In response, her fiancé’s mother apparently looked confused and stated, “Well, yeah, it’s a formal event, right?”

This pushed her to turn to her fiancé, whom she hoped would step in and handle the situation. But he just stood there, shrugged, and claimed it wasn’t a “big deal” since all of their guests would be looking at her as the bride anyway.

“I tried to calmly explain that it’s traditionally inappropriate for anyone other than the bride to wear white, and it’s something I feel strongly about,” she detailed.

Rather than understanding that, though, her future mother-in-law became extremely defensive, accusing her of being “dramatic” and “territorial.” The worst part? Her fiancé also took his mom’s side!

He believes that she’s overreacting and needs to let the situation go since white is “just a color.” She, on the other hand, feels like his mom wearing white is some sort of power play.

“I’ve seen this kind of behavior from her before, subtle digs and boundary-pushing masked as ‘innocent,'” she revealed.

On the one hand, she doesn’t want to spark a big fight before she and her fiancé tie the knot, either. But on the other hand, she thinks this might be a hill worth dying on, and she’s not sure if that makes her crazy.

“Has anyone dealt with something like this before? Am I being too sensitive, or is this a valid concern?” she asked.

Would you tolerate anyone wearing white to your wedding? Do you agree that her fiancé’s mom could be playing power games? What should she do?

