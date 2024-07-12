Her Sister’s Marrying Her Ex-Fiancé And Dated Him Behind Her Back, So She’s Skipping The Wedding

Last summer, this 28-year-old woman was supposed to get married to her fiancé, Mike. They had been in a relationship for five years, and she never imagined waking up one day and having to call off her wedding, but that’s exactly what happened.

It was three months before her big day when she discovered Mike was cheating on her with another woman.

Devasted doesn’t even begin to describe how she felt at that moment, and she instantly canceled the wedding.

While her heart was broken into pieces over what Mike did to her, she managed to find a way to put one foot in front of the other and move on.

A month ago, her 25-year-old sister excitedly called her up and asked her to come over to their mom and dad’s house for dinner so she could share some news with her.

“When I arrived, Lily and my parents were all smiles, and she drops the bombshell: she’s engaged,” she explained.

“To Mike. My head was spinning. I felt like I was going to pass out. Lily and Mike had been secretly dating for the past year, and now they were engaged. My parents had known about it for months but decided to keep it from me to “protect my feelings.” They actually thought I’d be happy for them eventually.”

“Lily tried to justify it by saying she and Mike fell in love after our breakup and that their relationship is meant to be. She insisted that they didn’t start dating until after we were officially over, but I felt betrayed on so many levels.”

She stormed out of the house, but not before making it clear to Lily that she was skipping out on attending the wedding.

