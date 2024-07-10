His Dad Failed Their Family And He Wants To Finally Tell Him The Truth, Even Though It Will Hurt Him

Throughout this 45-year-old man’s entire life, he and his 73-year-old dad have struggled to have a somewhat decent relationship.

He has zero respect for his dad, and the decisions his dad has made over the years resulted in growing resentment on his end.

There are four things in particular about his dad that are especially upsetting to him, starting with the fact that his dad cheated on his mom with every woman he could find, which ended with his parents divorcing by the time he turned 7.

His dad didn’t learn his lesson from there and kept cheating with the women he dated after his mom, never managing to remain faithful to anyone. What made it worse was that his dad actually bragged about his philandering ways to his face.

His dad additionally ended up on the wrong side of the law after he knowingly participated in illegal and dangerous activities.

And finally, his dad maintains he loves him and his brother, yet his dad has skipped out on actually being a parent to them. His dad was not available during their childhood, and on the rare occasions he was around, he didn’t make any kind of effort.

“One of the biggest things I have issue with is that he suffers from grand delusions about himself,” he explained.

“Everything he does, he is (according to him) “the best ever,” there is nothing he does that he does not consider himself a complete natural expert.”

“For the last 40 years I’ve had to listen to him expounding his abilities, all the while considering him completely mediocre in every sense of the word. This is one of the hardest things to deal with.”

