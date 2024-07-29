His Girlfriend Dumped Him Over Text, Then Asked Him To Pay Her Mom Back For The $2,200 First Class Plane Tickets She Bought Him As A Gift

Three weeks ago, this 34-year-old guy got dumped by his 24-year-old girlfriend in the coldest way. Before he got dumped, though, his girlfriend’s mom purchased first class plane tickets for the two of them so they could vacation in Hawaii.

The tickets were a thank-you gift because he and his girlfriend helped her mom move to a new home, and her mom purchased a ticket for herself and two other friends to go on the trip as well.

He was at work when his girlfriend’s mom booked the flights, so he wasn’t able to pick up the phone when she called to make sure the dates worked for him.

Later on, his girlfriend and her mom mentioned the plane tickets had already been booked, and he expressed his gratitude.

“I’ve never flown first class,” he explained. “I agreed to go. I was looking forward to this trip with my GF, her mom, [and] their two family friends.”

“Then my ex broke up with me on July 1st. I was hurt. She did it by text. We’d been together 10 months.”

Two weeks after his now ex-girlfriend dumped him, her mom texted him and his ex, saying that she removed him from their trip to Hawaii.

His ex’s mom stated that she was unable to get a refund for his flights, which cost her $2,256.22, so instead, she got it approved as a credit with the airline.

Apparently he has to use it within a year, and his ex’s mom expected him to pay her cash in the meantime.

