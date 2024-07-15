His Girlfriend Might Dump Him Since He Called His Ex-Wife Honey Two Different Times

This 28-year-old guy got divorced from his 27-year-old ex-wife a year and a half ago. He says he’s over his ex, and their entire relationship was absolutely miserable.

He truly has zero feelings left for his ex, aside from the fact that she is the mother of his children. Well, child technically, as he unfortunately learned his youngest isn’t his, but he still treats her like his own so she won’t grow up without a dad.

He found out that he wasn’t the father of his daughter when she turned six-months-old, and that’s the reason why he’s no longer married.

Now, four months ago, he began dating his 29-year-old best friend. He’s known her for her whole life, and he loves her a lot.

Things have been off to a great start between them, except for the fact that he has slipped up and accidentally called his ex-wife “honey” on two different occasions.

His girlfriend is so wildly upset about this that she might end up dumping him. He promises he hates that he did this as much as his girlfriend hates it, but that’s not helping him any.

She’s so upset she is not speaking to him currently, and he is extremely hurt over her unwillingness to communicate with him.

If the roles were reversed, he would be exercising sympathy instead of coldness, and he would be able to get over it.

The first time he called his ex “honey” was when he was talking to her on the phone about childcare arrangements.

