His Parents Are Trying To Force Him To Raise Their Unborn Baby, So He Told Them To Put The Kid Up For Adoption

This 17-year-old guy is the oldest of four kids. He has a 13-year-old sister, a 12-year-old brother, and a 10-year-old sister.

His mom and dad have completely relied on him to help raise his younger siblings, and it started when he was super little.

Although he was too young to be that helpful when it began, his parents would stick one of his younger siblings in his bedroom anytime they had a nightmare for him to deal with.

When his siblings all hit the 6-month-old mark, his mom and dad would make him share his bedroom with them until they turned 3.

“Then it was getting me to prepare something to eat for my younger siblings,” he explained. “It was also staying home with them while mom went shopping, and over time, it evolved.”

“I help with homework, I make sure they’re awake for school, I walk them to school since I don’t have a car, I feed them, and most of the time, I’m the one they come to if they need help with something.”

“My parents will drop them off at birthday parties or to friends’ houses. They’ll take us out for family experiences but admittedly expect me to keep an eye on my siblings.”

“My parents provide the food and house and clothes. I provide the emotional stuff. I don’t love doing it, but I got so used to it that it became second nature. I’m still the person my youngest sister comes to if she has a nightmare or is afraid of anything during the night.”

Back in February, his parents found out that they were pregnant yet again, but they only told him and his little siblings in June.

