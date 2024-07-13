In 1921, The Carroll A. Deering Ghost Ship Was Found Adrift, With Its Captain And Entire Crew Mysteriously Missing

Traveling across the ocean via boat has always been a dangerous activity. Disaster can strike out of nowhere, causing lives to be lost and the most durable of ships to sink.

In some cases, boats are found adrift with their crew nowhere to be seen. These vessels are referred to as “ghost ships,” and they have long been featured in sailors’ tales.

One of the most notable ghost ships is the Carroll A. Deering. The five-masted schooner was built in Bath, Maine, in 1919 by the G.G. Deering Company.

The ship was 255 feet long and 44 feet wide. It weighed 1,879 tons and was designed to carry coal at a capacity of up to 3,500 tons. The Carroll A. Deering was one of the last wooden cargo ships ever constructed.

In April 1919, the ship headed out to sea from Maine. In August 1920, it took off from Norfolk, Virginia, setting sail toward Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The captain onboard was William H. Merritt, a World War I hero. His son, Sewall Merritt, served as the first mate. They were accompanied by a crew of 10 men and a huge cargo of coal.

Just a few days into their journey, Captain Merritt fell ill. They had to turn the ship around and land at the port of Lewes, Delaware.

The captain and his son disembarked and were replaced by Captain Willis B. Wormell, a 66-year-old retired sea captain, and Charles B. McLellan as the first mate.

In September 1920, the Carroll A. Deering made its way to Brazil. They were able to deliver the coal without incident.

