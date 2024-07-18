Kids In Florida Discovered Human Remains While Playing Inside An Abandoned House, Prompting An Investigation By Authorities

For the brave and curious, exploring an abandoned house comes with a thrill. The air is thick with dust and the scent of decay. Each step causes the floorboards to creak, giving off a sense of whispers of ghosts from the past. You never know what might be lurking in the shadows.

Of course, daredevil kids simply cannot resist the promise of such a spine-chilling adventure. While children were playing inside an abandoned house in Florida, they stumbled upon a gruesome discovery.

They came across skeletal remains and reported the find to a nearby adult, who contacted the police. Now, authorities are launching an investigation into the person who died in the house. It’s an experience these kids will never forget.

The home was located in Avon Park in central Florida. It was surrounded by overgrown weeds and trees. The house was in a state of neglect and disrepair.

Hinges were missing from the roof, and a piece of the roof’s eaves had fallen off. Inside, the window shades were also lopsided and crooked, and the white paint on the exterior of the home was peeling.

When officers arrived on the property, they determined that the remains had been inside the house for more than a year. It appeared that the person was using the house for shelter. Detectives are working to identify the individual, and the medical examiner is trying to figure out the cause of death.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office posted a press release detailing the incident on Facebook on July 11. It didn’t take long for people to share their thoughts on the post.

One woman who lived in the area left a comment saying that the house always gave her a “creepy vibe.” She also questioned why the house hasn’t been demolished to prevent something like this from happening again, adding that it was an “eyesore.”

Others praised the children for taking the initiative and letting an adult know what they had found. One Facebook user commented, “Scary for those kids. But [at] least they told someone [or else] this person could have never gotten discovered. Hopefully, it can bring closure to [the] family of this person.”

