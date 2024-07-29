Plan Your Weekly Outfits Like Meal Prep To Save Stress And Enhance Your Style

Have you ever tried “meal-prepping” on a Saturday or Sunday to save yourself some time cooking during the upcoming week?

It’s a great technique that saves you a lot of stress during the week and secures a part of your routine into place.

Well, there are more ways you can incorporate that “prepping” mentality into your daily routine, and that’s through planning your weekly outfits in advance.

Similar to how meal prepping makes you more efficient and gives you a chance to put a lot of thought into your daily meals, planning your outfits in advance will save you time getting dressed in the morning and allow you to focus on your style more.

One of my biggest pet peeves is when I wake up a bit late or don’t have time to assemble a cute outfit in the morning, and I end up wearing something I wear all the time or a very basic outfit that doesn’t reflect the unique aspects of my personal style.

But anytime I’ve planned most of my weekly outfits in advance, down to the accessories, I’ve noticed that I can focus on what I want my outfits to say to the world and incorporate some of my favorite wardrobe items with a careful eye.

Additionally, once your outfits are planned for the week, you will be amazed by how much time you spend getting ready in the morning.

This is a great lifestyle method for those who work busy, in-person jobs because if your outfits are planned, you can use those 15+ minutes you take to get them together to relax or, better yet, sleep in!

There are several ways you can go about planning your outfits for the week. One of my favorite ways to do it is by keeping an outfit planning journal.

