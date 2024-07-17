Rooted In Native American Lore, Navajo Skinwalkers Are Said To Be Mythical Creatures With Shapeshifting Abilities That Torment Families In The Southwest

The Navajo Skinwalkers are mythical, shapeshifting creatures with roots in Native American lore. They are humanoid figures that can transform into four-legged beasts and have been known to torment families living in the southwest region of America.

There’s no actual scientific proof that the Skinwalker exists, but over the years, some incidents have occurred that might make you a believer.

The name “Skinwalker” was translated from the Navajo yee naaldlooshii. The Apachi, Hopi, and the Pueblo people all have their own versions of stories involving the Skinwalker. Some traditions state that Skinwalkers come from a medicine man who chose to abuse Indigenous magic. He was then given powers to transform into or possess a person or an animal.

Other beliefs dictate that any man, woman, or child can become a Skinwalker if they do something that is frowned upon by society.

Skinwalkers are described as taking on mostly animalistic forms. They are almost impossible to kill. Only a bullet or a knife dipped in white ash can get the job done. Not much else is known about this terrifying being, as the Navajo are reluctant even to utter its name.

The most major event involving a Skinwalker took place in 1996 on a ranch in Utah. The Sherman family had been living on the ranch for 18 months when they first encountered a Skinwalker.

The father, Terry Sherman, had been out late at night walking the dogs when he heard voices speaking in a language he didn’t understand. Suddenly, a wolf appeared. The wolf was about three times the size of a normal one and had glowing red eyes. Sherman shot the creature three times, but it seemed unfazed.

The family also reported seeing UFOs hovering above the property. Afterward, seven of their cows died/disappeared. One of them had a hole carved in the center of its left eyeball, while another’s rectum was cut out.

A strange chemical smell came from the dead cattle. One was even found in a clump of trees. A cow that had disappeared left tracks in the snow that abruptly stopped.

