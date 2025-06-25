A Faceless Man Limped Towards Her And Her Friend In The Dark As They Lit Fireworks For The 4th Of July On A Creepy Road

pavelkant - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Every time TikToker Meg (@megstalkss) drives on this one road by her house, something bad or creepy always happens, which has led her to believe it is haunted.

One night, she was driving on the road with her friend because they were bored and just wanted to get out of the house.

All of a sudden, she felt something or someone grab her face. At first, she didn’t say anything because she thought it was her friend. But when Meg looked at her friend and asked if she had just grabbed her face, she said no.

Meg started bawling her eyes out because this had happened to her before, and she didn’t know what or who it could be.

Then, one time, when her friend drove past the road, she saw a little girl standing on the side of the road. Meg’s friend called her crying because she was so scared.

Another example of freaky paranormal activity took place two years ago during the 4th of July. Meg and her friend were lighting fireworks on that road because no one lived back there.

While they were lighting the fireworks, Meg turned around and saw a guy dressed in winter clothes in the middle of summer. He was limping toward them and had no face. Meg and her friend quickly got into their car and drove away.

Many TikTok users found Meg’s story to be super spine-chilling. They also shared some frightening stories of their own.

“I believe in it so hard because, at my grandma’s house, I saw something trying to get in. It was like black and shadowy with red eyes, and she got a church member to do like holy spirit stuff, and to this day, I don’t like to go there because I still feel like there’s more of them now,” commented one user.

“We have a haunted road, and it’s based on a school bus crash, and it’s like in the woods. If you see headlights in the woods, you gotta leave,” shared another.

“I actually believe this. One time, I was walking down the road, and something just pushed me, and no one was there,” added someone else.

