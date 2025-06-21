She Was Dead For A Week, Yet Her Neighbor Saw Her From Her Window

Synthex - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

As a paramedic for more than 15 years, Garrett Wyatt (@paramagician23) has only had one experience in all that time that convinced him ghosts were real, and now he’s sharing his story on TikTok.

At the time, he worked for a 911 agency and got a call for an unattended death. It had taken a while for the body to be found.

The woman lived by herself. After a week of her mail stacking up in the mailbox, the mailman called the sheriff’s office for a welfare check.

The sheriff’s office found that the woman had passed away. She had been there for just over a week. Garrett was one of the paramedics tasked with the job of removing her body from the house. It was confirmed that the woman who passed away had been dead for seven to nine days.

When he looked across the street, he noticed one of the neighbors standing next to a row of mailboxes, so he went over to check on her. The lady seemed to be concerned with her neighbor, who had just died.

Garrett informed her that her neighbor had passed. The lady told her that they usually met up at five o’clock every day to check the mail. They would chat for a few minutes and then go their separate ways.

But for the past four or five nights, she noticed that her neighbor had been standing at the front window and gesturing for her to come inside.

Keep in mind that she had already been dead for seven to nine days. It seemed that she had wanted someone to come find her.

Many TikTok users shared stories about their paranormal encounters in the comments section. Their stories just prove that ghosts may be real after all.

“When my mom passed, she did so in her apartment with us by her side. I felt her pass before the nurse even knew. When everyone left, I went to her room and collapsed, just sobbing. Suddenly, her lights were turning on and off rapidly, and only in her room. I said, ‘Mom, if that’s you, please stop; you’re scaring me.’ It stopped instantly,” shared one user.

“My sister died in October 1994. I saw her ghost in early 1995. It scared me so much, I jumped out of the tub and ran out of the bathroom. Haven’t seen anything like that since,” commented another.

“My dad had passed, and his 2003 F350 with no autostart started itself up in the driveway and started red line revving a few days after his passing. Me and all the neighbors thought the truck was being stolen. We ran outside because it was the middle of the night and opened the door to find nobody in the truck,” added a third.

