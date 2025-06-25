She Says She Encountered A Vampire In New Orleans While Delivering Packages For Amazon

Petro - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

When TikToker @shes.elu was delivering packages for Amazon, she encountered what she believed to be a vampire.

She is from New Orleans, which is known for its strong connection to the supernatural. One day, she and her delivery partner drove deep into the French Quarter to drop off some packages.

At the delivery location, they had to get buzzed into the apartments to drop off the packages at people’s doors.

They delivered a bed frame to one woman’s apartment, and when the woman answered the door, TikToker @shes.elu was immediately taken aback.

The woman was small and old and looked like a vampire. At the front door, TikToker @shes.elu peered behind the woman and saw that her apartment was vintage everything.

As she kept staring at the woman, she realized that her delivery partner was gone. He had left her behind for some reason.

The reason why she was still standing in the doorway was because the lady wanted to give them a tip. When she turned around to go get the money, she vanished into thin air.

TikToker @shes.elu thought her eyes were just playing tricks on her, but her instincts were telling her not to step one foot in the doorway.

She waited by the entrance for 10 minutes, but the woman never came back, and her door stayed open the whole time. She took that as a sign to leave because the vibes were very off.

Petro – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

So, she reached over, pulled the door closed, and raced out of there as fast as possible. That was the first time she encountered a supernatural being in New Orleans. In the comments section, some TikTok users shared their thoughts on the incident.

“She wasn’t small or old. She was a witch. Her spell had you altered to make herself look like what she wanted because her real appearance never would’ve worked,” wrote one user.

“She wanted you to get concerned enough to come in. Glad you listened to your intuition and left,” stated another.

“Proof you were under a spell: 1) Catered to your desires, money; 2) Coworker left you; 3) Stood there despite seeing the woman disappear; 4) Reached into the home although you were afraid,” detailed a third.

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan