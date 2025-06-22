He Met A Ghost In College In A Dormitory That Had Been Shut Down

One day, TikToker @lonelydog97 and his coworker were talking about whether or not they believed in ghosts while on their break, and his coworker ended up sharing a true story about a ghost he met when he was in college.

Back when he was a freshman in college, there was a dormitory on campus that had been completely shut down.

The building was closed shortly after a tragedy had occurred: a freshman girl at the school had taken her own life.

One night, he and his friends were roaming around campus, looking for something to do.

They suddenly found themselves next to the building. They knew the story of what happened there and were well aware that the school had closed off the dorm to students.

But being the young, adventurous college students they were, they decided to sneak in and explore the place.

They managed to break in pretty easily. Once they were inside, they saw that most of the furniture had been cleared away.

The lights were out, and many of the doors were dead-bolted. It was clear that no one had been living there for a while.

They walked up and down the halls, peering into different rooms. Eventually, they ended up on one floor of the building that only contained dorm rooms.

The doors to the dorm rooms were all locked, but then, they came across a door without a lock. They tried to open it, but for some reason, the door only moved a couple of inches.

It was as if someone were on the other side of the door, trying to hold it shut. Finally, they gave up and decided to move on to the other rooms.

As they started to walk away, they heard the door slowly creak open. When he turned around, he saw a young woman standing in the doorway.

He immediately started apologizing for bothering her and explained that he had just been exploring the building with his friends.

The girl didn’t seem upset about it at all. She told them that it was okay and even introduced herself. They struck up a conversation and made a little small talk.

She eventually told them that she had transferred from another school and was now living there in the building.

He asked her why she was living in that particular dorm room, because the rest of the building was empty and was supposed to be shut down.

She brushed off the question, and they continued chatting. At one point, his eyes started to drift past her into the room.

That was when he noticed the room was completely empty, which weirded him out. So, he informed her that he needed to go.

Days later, he was still thinking about the strange interaction with the girl. It prompted him to research the case of the girl who had taken her own life in the building.

Sure enough, the girl was the very same one he had been chatting with. He never went back into the building, and it is still abandoned to this day.

