She Freaked Out On Her Husband And Said His Daughter Is No Longer Allowed In Their Home

For the last 12 years, this 44-year-old woman has been married to her husband, who is the same age as her.

They have kids from previous relationships; she has two, and he has one, a 24-year-old daughter named A.

Her husband and his ex, A’s mom, broke up when her husband caught this woman cheating on him.

Her husband’s ex made it impossible for him to spend time with A when she was little, and the trash-talking her husband’s ex did ruined A’s opinion of him.

Her husband and A do not have the best relationship to this day, just to set the stage. The very first time she even met A, A remarked that her husband owed her for being an absent dad.

Clearly, A doesn’t understand the damage her own mom did and blames him for that. Over the years, A keeps making nasty comments like this.

“We had hoped when she became an adult, this would change, but it hasn’t,” she explained. “She says she wants a relationship and will come around for a little while and then we don’t see or hear from her for months until she wants money or something.”

“When she does come around, she always makes little digs at me for things like how she won’t eat the food I made because she prefers the way her mom cooks it.”

“…My biggest problem is I hate the way that she dangles a relationship in front of my husband to get what she wants, then bails when she gets it.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.