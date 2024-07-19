She Got Harassed On A Flight After She Wouldn’t Give Up Her Window Seat So A Teenage Boy Could Sit With His Mother

Have you ever been asked to switch your seat on a plane because a passenger wanted to sit near their friend or relative?

One woman recently refused to give up her seat on a plane so a teenager could sit next to his mom, and it caused a big scene.

She’s 25 and recently traveled on a business trip that had her feeling exhausted. The flight home was six hours long, and she specifically wanted a window seat so she could look out at the clouds and lean against the wall to sleep. She was careful to book a window seat in advance.

“I’d had a rough week, and this little bit of comfort was something I was really looking forward to,” she explained.

“As I got to my seat and settled in, a woman in her mid-40s and a teenager approached me. The woman explained that her son had a middle seat a few rows back and asked if I could switch with him so he could sit next to her.”

While she felt bad for the teenager, she desperately wanted to stay by the window, and a middle seat did not sound appealing, so she politely declined, telling the woman that she had specifically booked a window seat to relax.

Unfortunately, instead of accepting her answer or talking to other passengers, the woman began freaking out. She argued with her, telling her that her son “needed” to sit next to her and that it would be unfair for him to sit anywhere else.

Sure enough, the woman got the flight crew involved and enlisted the help of flight attendants who tried to keep the peace. One flight attendant politely asked her if she’d be alright with switching her seat.

“I held my ground and reiterated that I had chosen this seat because I needed to rest and was looking forward to the view,” she recalled.

