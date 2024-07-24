She Lashed Out At Her Best Friend Because She Wasn’t Chosen As The Maid Of Honor For Either Of Her Friend’s Two Weddings

When this 26-year-old woman’s best friend was only 18, she got married right after high school. And at the time, her friend ultimately chose someone else to be the maid of honor at her wedding.

“Which I was not totally upset by, but slightly hurt, considering the fact that we had been best friends for over 13 years,” she recalled.

So, while she was actually at her friend’s wedding, she decided to confront her friend and ask why she wasn’t chosen to be her maid of honor in front of all the other wedding guests!

“Which, I admit, was definitely not the best choice,” she said.

After she asked that, though, there surprisingly wasn’t any drama. Rather, her friend just laughed her remark off and claimed not to have realized she even wanted to be the maid of honor.

Then, her friend made a joke about how she could be her maid of honor at her next wedding.

This witty response wound up sparking a lot of laughter from the other wedding guests back then. However, what her friend implied about having a second marriage did eventually come true.

More specifically, her best friend’s marriage did not last very long. Her friend got a divorce and wound up finding another guy.

Afterward, her friend got engaged, and now her friend and her fiancé are starting to plan her friend’s second wedding.

