She Made Her Mother-In-Law Cry After She Refused To Accept The Luxury Handbag She Bought Her As A Gift

This 27-year-old woman has a successful side hustle refurbishing purses. She not only works with luxury handbags – she works with ones that might only have sentimental value as well.

Occasionally, she shops in thrift stores to see if she can spy luxury handbags that people have tossed out in an effort to sell them or save them as gifts for her loved ones.

“About 6 months ago, I found a black Latico Leathers tote that was in great condition and decided to keep it for myself,” she explained.

“I have a pretty maximalist aesthetic, so I make it my own by tying various scarves and beads around the handle periodically. I love this bag, and I love it even more than it only cost me $8.”

Now, she and her 28-year-old husband frequently go to his mom’s house to have dinner together. She says her mother-in-law is the queen of the clean girl aesthetic.

Her mother-in-law’s entire home is minimal and white, and she only wears clothing in neutral colors.

When she first went over to her mother-in-law’s home, her mother-in-law remarked that her new $8 luxury handbag was super loud.

After her mother-in-law made that comment, every single time she showed up to have dinner at her house, her mother-in-law would make digs over her bag.

It got so bad that she began leaving her bag in the car so she could avoid her mother-in-law’s disapproval.

