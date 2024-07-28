She Plans To Buy A House Without Her Boyfriend To Protect Herself Since She’s Already Been Contributing To His Home Expenses Without Any Ownership

Moving in with your partner is a really big deal, and it’s an even bigger deal when you decide to move into a home you purchase and share together.

One woman recently decided to buy her own home to live in without her partner because he’s been weird about sharing his home in the past. Now he’s angry with her.

She’s 25 and has been with her 32-year-old boyfriend for four years. Before they met, her boyfriend had purchased and had been living in his own house.

When they became serious, he invited her to live in his house with him because she was still living with her parents. She didn’t mind living at home, as she enjoyed being with her parents and wanted to save up to find her own home, but she knew it would take a while because of her job.

However, she accepted her boyfriend’s offer and figured that after a while, they could discuss adding her name to his mortgage and making his house their house.

“I even offered to use a solicitor to outline his contributions versus mine in case anything went south,” she recalled.

“He has adamantly refused that option, stating he wouldn’t want to share the profit he would make when he sold his house.”

Because her boyfriend didn’t want her on his mortgage, she contributed to their household expenses in any way she could, paying for food, nights out, some of the utilities, etc.

She was fine with letting her boyfriend keep his house as his own since she continued to save for one herself.

