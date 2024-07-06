She Regrets Adopting A Dog With Her Boyfriend Because She’s Left Feeling Neglected

Soon, this 32-year-old woman will be celebrating her three-year anniversary with her 29-year-old boyfriend.

They adopted a dog together a year ago, and it was initially her idea to do this. Their friends have dogs, and she and her boyfriend always loved getting to spend time with those pups.

She and her boyfriend are big dog lovers, but ever since they got a dog of their own, things have not been going well.

Her boyfriend’s entire life revolves around their dog, and it’s dawned on her that they have polar opposite views of how to raise their dog.

He insists that their dog is literally like a child to him, but she thinks dogs are just dogs. That’s it. She believes it’s fine to talk the dog out for a 15 or 20-minute walk every three hours, with a one-hour walk before bed. As for her boyfriend, he feels the dog has to be outside as much as possible.

“When I am at work, he really stresses himself out to take her in a 2 to 3-hour walk during the day,” she said.

“And we used to have heavy fights in the beginning because I didn’t want the dog to sleep in the bed since I feel that it’s not hygienic with all the hairs flying around…”

“He clearly invests more time/energy on the dog than me, and in the end, there’s no time left for us both to have quality time together.”

When she returns from the last walk of the evening with their dog, she gets ready for bed while her boyfriend lounges in the living room petting their dog.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.