She Saved Up To Give Her Friend $400 As A Wedding Present, But Two Weeks Later, She Asked To Borrow Money

This woman has a friend who recently got married, and the couple isn’t doing well financially. Her friend and her friend’s new husband both work in a grocery store, so that doesn’t exactly pay them super well.

As for her, she works making minimum wage at her job, and she is hardly in a position where she can spend money how she wants.

That being said, she saved for several months in order to be able to gift her friend $400 for her wedding since she was aware her friend and husband were going to be strapped for cash after their big day.

“They couldn’t afford a honeymoon and even borrowed money for the flowers and the groom’s shoes on their wedding day,” she explained.

Her friend invited over 100 guests to her wedding, and she clearly couldn’t afford to even do that.

But two weeks after the wedding, her friend reached out asking to borrow some money from her, and she got upset over the request.

She actually asked her friend why she wanted the money, especially since her friend knows it was hard on her to fork over $400 as a gift, to begin with.

It turns out her friend wanted to borrow money from her in order to pay her electric bill. She is aware that her friend went into debt paying for a wedding she simply couldn’t afford, but it came across as impolite that her friend expected a loan two weeks after her wedding.

She thinks her friend could have easily used to money she gifted her to pay for her wedding day debts, and that’s most likely why she has no money left over.

