She Allowed Her Toddler’s Daycare To Call CPS On Her Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband After He Didn’t Pick Their Kid Up On Time

Co-parenting during a separation is never easy, but when one parent consistently fails to meet their responsibilities, how long should the other parent continue to pick up the slack?

This woman is currently on a trial separation from her husband, and it’s trending in the direction of him being her soon-to-be ex.

He’s looking for 50/50 custody of their toddler, and throughout the last several months, their child’s daycare has phoned her up eight times after he failed to pick their child up on time.

“Sometimes he was just a ‘no show’ and the daycare would call me because it’s already been half an hour since their official close time,” she said.

“Every time, the daycare is pissed at me for making them stay over time and we’re charged $2 per minute for being late.”

“They threaten to call authorities and CPS if we keep doing this. I tried to explain the problem, but daycare doesn’t care (as they shouldn’t).”

A week ago, her soon-to-be ex yet again failed to pick up their toddler from daycare, so she allowed the daycare to contact CPS and involve the authorities. They did.

An hour after her soon-to-be ex was supposed to pick up their child, he arrived at the daycare and was greeted by cops.

While all this was happening, the daycare made a threat to remove their child from the program, and she understands why they did this.

Her soon-to-be ex accused her of abandoning their kid and called her mean. She reminded her soon-to-be ex that she had issued many warnings to him, and when their child is with her, she’s never late to daycare.

She constantly informed her soon-to-be ex that if he is unable to leave work at a consistent time, it’s on him to then hire a nanny or babysitter to help him, as she can’t do it.

Additionally, she doesn’t see how it should be her responsibility to swoop in and help him when it happens all the time, especially since she’s going to be his ex-wife shortly.

“And I also felt bad about leaving our toddler, but if we separated, this would only keep happening, and I felt short-term pain might be worth the long-term gain,” she continued.

“I feel bad [that] our toddler is caught in the middle, but was I the [jerk] for letting daycare call CPS? Relevant details: [we both have] high-paying jobs…But I [intentionally] do not schedule myself to work late on days I have him or I have a nanny/babysitter ready.”

“Now with the trial separation, I have cut down to half time – I work half days on the days I have our toddler so I can spend time with him, and work long days on days I’m ‘childfree.’ He has made no changes in his schedule.”

Do you think she was wrong to let her soon-to-be ex face the consequences for his actions?

You can read the original post below.

