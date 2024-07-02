She Threw Her Pet Cat A Mermaid-Themed Birthday Party At Her Neighbor’s Pool Without Getting Permission, And Now Her Neighbor’s Threatening To Sue For Damages

This 27-year-old woman currently lives in a neighborhood where everyone knows everyone, and she has a cat named Jeff that just turned 5-years-old.

“Jeff is basically my child, and I wanted to do something special for his birthday,” she said.

According to her, Jeff is also fascinated by water – which is strange for a cat – and “loves” wearing this mermaid costume that she sometimes dresses him up in.

So, she came up with a pretty unorthodox birthday party idea for her pet cat. For some context, she has a neighbor named Karen who has a beautiful pool. But Karen never seems to even swim in it.

“So I thought, why not throw Jeff a mermaid-themed pool party there? I didn’t think it would be a big deal since she never uses the pool, and I figured she wouldn’t mind if I borrowed it for a couple of hours,” she recalled.

She wound up texting Karen about the party a few days beforehand, too, but she didn’t really ask. She more so just told Karen about her plan to use the pool.

“Hey Karen, hope you’re doing well! I was thinking of using your pool for a little get-together for Jeff’s birthday. We’ll be really careful and clean up after ourselves. Thanks in advance!” the text read.

She never got a response from Karen, either. Yet, she still proceeded to throw the party because she thought “no news is good news.”

Anyway, the day of the celebration rolled around, and she invited a few of her friends and their pets to Jeff’s party. She also decorated Karen’s yard with mermaid-themed decorations and got a little cake.

