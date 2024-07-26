She Won’t Attend Her Sister’s Wedding Unless Her Husband Is Also Invited, But Her Sister Thinks She’s Being Selfish And Making The Whole About Her

This 32-year-old woman’s younger sister, Emily, who is 28, will be tying the knot next month. And since they’ve always had a tight-knit relationship, she was ecstatic after getting asked to be Emily’s maid of honor.

However, she and her 34-year-old husband, Tom, have been married for five years. And despite the fact that Tom has always gotten along well with her family, he was surprisingly not invited to her sister’s nuptials.

She only found out about this a few weeks ago when Emily called to share the shocking news that Tom wasn’t welcome at the event.

Obviously, she was pushed to ask her sister why. It was then that she learned Emily’s fiancé, Mark, apparently doesn’t get along with her husband and doesn’t want him present at the wedding.

“This was news to me, as Tom and Mark have always seemed to be cordial, if not friendly, at family gatherings,” she recalled.

So, she tried to tell Emily how she and her husband are a package deal, which means she’d feel really uncomfortable attending the wedding without him by her side.

Well, Emily wouldn’t budge and insisted it was her and Mark’s special day.

“And that they should have the right to invite or exclude anyone they want,” she added.

The entire situation left her feeling really upset, too. Then, after she spoke to Tom about everything, they both agreed that if he wasn’t welcome at her sister’s wedding, then she shouldn’t go, either.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.