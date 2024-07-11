She Wouldn’t Wear A Bikini To Her Friend’s Birthday And Was Accused Of Shaming The Rest Of Her Friend Group For Wearing Two Pieces

This woman and her friends decided to visit a hot spring next weekend as a casual get-together for one of their friend’s birthdays. However, there’s been some drama ever since the birthday girl requested that their entire friend group wear bikinis to “match.”

Quite frankly, she doesn’t understand why her friend wants their entire group to match and believes it’s kind of childish at their age.

“But that’s beside the point. I don’t like wearing just a bikini, and I never have. I will wear one, but only under shorts and a T-shirt,” she explained.

That’s why she wasn’t comfortable with the “matching” plan and tried to tell her friend that. Yet, her friend just started pitying her – looking at her in a sympathetic way, telling her that she didn’t need to be insecure and that she had a beautiful body.

At that point, she made it clear that she knew her body was beautiful. In fact, she doesn’t have any qualms with her body at all.

“I just don’t like wearing that little in public,” she told her friend.

She also clarified how she doesn’t judge anyone who likes to wear bikinis and thinks all the more power to them. She, on the other hand, simply doesn’t enjoy it.

“I don’t like being leered at by random men – which has been my past experience wearing a bikini – and I just prefer to exist and have fun in peace without all of that,” she said.

Well, unfortunately, her friends simply don’t understand her perspective. And now, she’s actually getting accused of shaming her friend group for wearing bikinis!

