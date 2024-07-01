She’s Being Called Greedy For Not Sharing Her Scholarship Money To Help Her Best Friend Afford College

This 18-year-old girl recently got accepted into college, and she says she’s been pretty lucky to get an enormous scholarship that will pay for the majority of her tuition.

She spent years working hard enough to get this scholarship. She’s had to maintain amazing grades and participate in numerous extracurriculars in order to get to where she is now.

Unfortunately, her best friend has never been as strong academically as she is, and so he didn’t really get any scholarship money.

Her best friend did try his hardest to secure some scholarships, without success. He’s now facing the daunting reality that he’s going to have to come up with some serious cash to attend college.

Her best friend desperately pleaded with her to give him some of her own scholarship money so he can pay for his college education.

“He argued that since I have a lot of my expenses covered, I could afford to spare some of the money to support him,” she explained.

“He promised to pay me back after graduation once he secures a job. I was shocked and explained that the scholarship money is strictly allocated for my education, and even if it wasn’t, I couldn’t risk my financial stability on a promise.”

“Even though my fees are covered, I still need to work/find other ways to cover living costs and what the scholarship hasn’t covered.”

Ever since she told her best friend no, he’s been disgruntled and cold towards her. He also said she’s abandoning him in his time of need.

