She’s Not Letting Her Guy Friend’s New Girlfriend Join Their Annual Camping Trip Because She Wants To Preserve Her Friend Group’s Tradition Without Anyone New

This young woman is 18-years-old, and ever since she was 14, she and her friends have made it a tradition to go on a camping trip each summer. So, every year, they all really look forward to it.

However, one of her friends, Jake, recently began dating a girl named Emily a few months ago. That’s why Jake asked if his new girlfriend could join their camping trip this year, but she shot that idea down and told him no.

To be clear, she actually doesn’t have anything against Emily. She just thinks this annual camping trip is a special time for her “core” friend group to catch up and bond.

“Plus, we have a lot of inside jokes and stories from past trips that a newcomer might not understand or appreciate,” she explained.

So, she wound up telling Jake that his girlfriend was welcome to join their trip next year if they were still together by then. But, for this year, she just wanted to keep things the same with only their “original group.”

Well, Jake didn’t understand why that was so important, became really upset, and accused her of being exclusionary. He doesn’t think she’s giving Emily a chance to even become a part of their friend group.

“He said I’m making him choose between spending time with his girlfriend and his friends, which isn’t fair,” she recalled.

The rest of their group has since heard about the drama, too, and some people have taken Jake’s side – claiming it’s just a camping trip and including one more person isn’t a big deal.

Meanwhile, others have agreed with her and think she has a right to want to preserve their friend group’s tradition.

