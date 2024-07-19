She’s So Jealous Of Her Daughter, She Can Barely Stand To Be Around Her

Struggling with jealousy can be profoundly sad and isolating, especially when you find yourself growing jealous of a loved one or someone you spend a lot of time with.

We know feeling green with envy usually means we have our own insecurities and concerns about inadequacy to work through.

When these terrible feelings creep in, they can make reality feel distorted or strain personal relationships.

Unfortunately, this 50-year-old woman is currently struggling with being jealous of her own daughter, who is half her age.

“This has been building in my heart for a long time,” she explained. “I find myself so jealous of her. I know this is not healthy.”

“When I’m around her, I can literally feel my face getting hot, and I start getting a tension headache.”

“Obviously, she is more attractive than me now, but also, she is more attractive than I ever was her age. She is naturally skinny but also has curves. Beautiful, clear skin. She eats healthy and exercises.”

Her daughter has tons of hobbies, and is working on making improvements to her house constantly.

Her daughter’s husband is far more handsome than the man she’s married to, and her daughter’s husband is more kind and supportive as well.

