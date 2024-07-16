These Beach Bag Must-Haves Are Essential For Enjoying A Fun Day Under The Sun

Now that we are smack dab in the middle of the summer season, I’m sure many of you have already planned or have been going on beach trips.

I mean, who doesn’t love a day at the beach in the summer? The sun is out, you get an opportunity to relax, and whenever you want, you can take a refreshing dip in the ocean.

As a girl who grew up only about an hour from the Jersey shore, I have been lucky enough to go to the beach many, many times.

While I never had a beach house, I have friends who do, so I’ve also tagged along on many weekend getaways dedicated to being on the beach.

Because of my experience, you can consider me a bit of a beach enthusiast, and I’ve learned a lot about the best things to take on the beach.

If you have a beach vacation coming up, are in need of a beach day, or are about to go for the first time in years, here are some of my beach bag essentials for taking on the beach.

A good-quality beach chair

While this may not be a “beach bag” item and may seem obvious to bring to the beach, I had to remind you to pack one. Having a nice beach chair that’s comfortable and fairly easy to get out of brings your beach day to the next level.

I always hate going to the beach with only a towel to sit on, as it often gets covered in sand and uncomfortable really fast.

