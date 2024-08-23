Alice In Wonderland Syndrome Is A Rare Neurological Condition That Can Make You Feel Like Your Body, The World Around You, And Time Are Shifting In Strange Ways

Named for the fantastical and surreal adventures in Lewis Carroll’s famous novel “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” the Alice in Wonderland syndrome can be quite disorienting and frightening for those who experience it.

People with AIWS might feel like their bodies, the world around them, or time itself are shifting and changing in strange ways, much like Alice’s experiences in the story. For instance, they may feel larger or smaller than they really are. Or, the surrounding furniture seems to move closer or farther away.

This rare condition is neurological and has nothing to do with hallucinations or vision problems. It mainly affects children and young adults.

Most individuals grow out of these distorted perceptions as they get older, but it’s still possible to experience it as an adult.

AIWS was first identified in the 1950s by a British psychiatrist named Dr. John Todd, which is why the condition is sometimes referred to as Todd’s syndrome. AIWS episodes are not the same for every person.

An episode could last for a few minutes to half an hour. During that time, a person may experience migraines, size, perceptual, time, and sound distortion, along with the loss of coordination and limb control.

People with AIWS may have trouble perceiving the size and feel of their own body, as well as the distance of objects around them.

They might also lose their sense of time, and sounds may become louder and more intrusive. Their altered sense of reality can even affect the way they walk or move since they don’t feel in control of themselves.

AIWS continues to intrigue and puzzle medical professionals, as the cause of the condition is unclear.

