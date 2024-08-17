He Cut Off His Wife Financially Because She Quit Her Job To Be A Stay-At-Home Mom To Their Dogs

This 42-year-old man is currently married, but he’s facing a problem with his wife. Ever since she recently announced that she quit her job to be a stay-at-home mom for their dogs, he thinks that she’s “lazy” and wants to cut her off financially.

For some context, his wife is 38-years-old, and both of them used to be “professionals” who worked solid jobs, earning good wages.

Right now, they live in a home that was gifted to him by his grandfather, and they are lucky enough to have a live-in housekeeper. Additionally, he and his wife never had any children together.

Yet, his wife just decided to quit her job because she claimed her work was too stressful. So, in her newfound spare time, she wants to be a stay-at-home mom for their pups, and he thinks that’s ridiculous.

“I don’t agree,” he said, “I expect her to contribute financially to the household.”

So, just a couple of days ago, he decided to open a brand-new bank account in just his name. Afterward, he spoke to his employer and arranged for all of his paychecks to start being deposited in that new account.

Then, he told his wife that he wasn’t going to be footing the bill for any of her personal expenses anymore.

“Not for her clothes, shoes, car, phone flights, etc.,” he told her.

Well, this made his wife absolutely livid, so she accused him of being a financial abuser, and he apparently didn’t even know that kind of abuse existed.

