He Found Out His Wife Cheated After He Donated A Kidney To Her, So He Forced Her To Call Her Parents And Siblings To Confess About The Infidelity 

This 30-year-old man and his wife, who is also 30, have been together for 10 years and married for six years. They also have a 4-year-old son.

However, just a few months ago, his wife needed a kidney transplant, so he actually donated one of his organs to her.

They both felt extremely lucky that he was able to pass all of the matching tests – including blood type compatibility, tissue typing, and more. Plus, he was thankfully considered a “healthy donor” after he underwent his own extensive medical testing.

“The surgery itself took a few hours, and we did home recovery for three months. I got a lot of thanks from my wife’s parents, her siblings, and then finally, of course, my wife,” he recalled.

But after he didn’t even hesitate to help out his wife during her time of need, he found out one month into their recovery that their relationship had been a lie.

Apparently, she confessed to cheating on him during a one-night stand many years ago. As for why she chose to come clean then, his wife claimed that she simply couldn’t keep the infidelity a secret anymore, especially after he sacrificed his kidney for her.

“She seemed extremely remorseful,” he said, “And I believed her that it was a one-time thing.”

Despite that, he was left feeling devastated. Overwhelmed by anger, he wasn’t even able to speak to his wife for an entire week.

Then, last weekend, he asked his sister to watch their son for a couple of days. He wanted to “blow off a lot of steam,” and he just didn’t want his son around to witness that.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.