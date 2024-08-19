He Kicked His Girlfriend Out After She Got A BBL Without Telling Him And Blew Nearly All Of Her Savings On The Procedure

This 27-year-old guy and his girlfriend, who is 25, have been dating for about three and a half years, and their relationship has been mostly great – except for when it comes to money.

According to him, his girlfriend is an impulsive spender who’s terrible at managing her money. So, around one year ago, he decided to have a sit-down conversation with his girlfriend to discuss both of their finances.

He realized that her financial affairs were a mess, and she was in serious debt. But he offered to help get his girlfriend out of this hole as long as she was willing to “do the work” and make some sacrifices.

At the time, she agreed to this as well, which is why they moved forward with creating a plan. He told his girlfriend that if she reduced her spending by a certain amount for three consecutive months, then she could move into his townhouse with him.

This would save her $4,500 a month in rent money, and she would be able to pay the newfound funds toward her credit card debt.

His girlfriend actually followed through with this, too, and ultimately moved in with him. They decided that, out of the $4,500 each month, $2,000 should be put towards paying down her debt, while $2,500 would be deposited in a savings account.

“She did that for the last nine months and is almost done paying off her debts. She should now have about $20,000 in her savings,” he explained.

Yet, about three weeks ago, his girlfriend left for a trip with her cousin and claimed she was going to visit her “family.” To his surprise, she actually went to have plastic surgery – specifically a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) – and blew nearly all of her savings on the procedure.

“I was furious over it,” he recalled, “And I told her to pack up her [stuff] and leave my place.”

