He Knowingly Hooked Up With A Married Woman For Six Months, So Now She’s Blaming Him For Ruining Her Marriage

For the past six months, this 21-year-old guy has been hooking up with a married 32-year-old woman.

At first, everything was super casual. The pair met at a party through a mutual friend, and once they hit it off, their fling only continued.

He also knew that the woman was married from the beginning. However, she claimed that her marriage was very unhappy and supposedly intended to leave her husband.

“She made it sound like the divorce was already a done deal, so I didn’t feel too guilty about it,” he recalled.

That’s why they continued hooking up with each other – even if it was mostly done in secret. He would meet up with the woman either late at night or when her husband was out of town, and the whole situation was apparently quite exciting for him.

“I was young, she was older, and it felt like something out of a movie,” he detailed.

Then, things took a turn. All of a sudden, the woman started texting him incessantly and wanting to spend more time with him. She would also vent about her husband and how horrible he was and open up about how she couldn’t wait to leave him.

Yet, when her husband eventually found out about her affair a couple of weeks ago, it became clear that the woman had been “all talk” regarding her views on her marriage.

Her husband was livid about the cheating and quickly filed for divorce. This pushed the woman to call him in tears, and she actually blamed him for the downfall of her marriage.

