A Customer Flirted With Her By Tipping A Lot, Then Got Mad When She Wouldn’t Give Him Her Phone Number

baranq - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Years ago, TikToker Samantha (@miss_samantha_b) was a server at a restaurant. There, she had a regular customer who would leave her a $10 tip every single time, no matter what he ordered.

Even if his order were just a bagel and a coffee, which cost no more than $6, he would give her a large tip. Eventually, he started leaving her $15, $20, and even $30.

One day, he came in, and she could tell that he was in a bad mood. He slammed his stuff down and demanded to know why she hadn’t given him her phone number yet. She was confused and asked why she would ever give out her phone number to him.

He proclaimed that he was tipping her generously and that he knew she was a single mother, so he was almost single-handedly supporting her.

She ended up leaving that job and started working at a new place. Thankfully, her new job was at a bar, and he was a recovering alcoholic, so he wasn’t able to go in and see her.

However, he went back to the place she used to work at, and one of the servers gave him her phone number. He would text Samantha constantly, asking her out on dates and reiterating what a good guy he was. She blocked his number with a quickness.

Samantha pointed out that servers don’t owe people anything except for excellent service, and a large tip doesn’t change that. If a customer chooses to tip generously, that’s their choice on what to do with their own money.

Several TikTok users in the comments section shared about how their kindness as service workers was mistaken for advances by men.

“My ex-husband’s cousin gave a waitress a $100 tip one time and then followed her home. Tipping well hoping for more is creeper behavior that can often lead to stalking,” commented one user.

“They think everything is transactional. They think they can buy you with $10. They think you owe them something if they do something nice,” pointed out another.

“I’m a massage therapist…it happens so frequently with my male clients, I actually had to take them all off the schedule. I only see women now,” chimed in a third.

