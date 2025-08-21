She Went On An All-Expenses Paid Date To Mexico, Then Got Dumped After The Guy Revealed He Was Seeing Other Women

One woman found out the hard way that even spending four days in paradise does not guarantee exclusivity. So, TikToker @missliedetector met this guy on a dating app, and things were going really well.

They went on six or seven dates together before he invited her to take a trip to Mexico with him. It was a last-minute plan, and she just happened to have time off work, so she decided to go. He booked her flight, paid for everything, and off they went on a romantic vacation together.

They spent four sun-soaked days in Mexico together and got to know each other even better. There were some topics that they did not see eye to eye on, but she did not necessarily see that as a dealbreaker.

The week they got back from Mexico, they went out to dinner. Their dinner date went well, and nothing happened to make her think that he wasn’t into her anymore.

After one of her friends asked her if they were going to be exclusive, she reached out to him to talk about their relationship status. She wanted to know where they stood and even told him that she was interested in being exclusive.

He said that he needed a little more time to decide. He then revealed that he was dating other people after she questioned him about it.

Just like that, her fantasy of finding love was shattered. Now, she’s single and a little more wary of all-inclusive getaways.

Let’s be real: dating in this day and age is like flipping through a menu. Everyone always has one foot out the door in case they run into a better option later on.

People have trouble making commitments when their phones are full of possibilities. They may want a real and genuine connection, but they’re stuck in swipe mode.

Many TikTok users offered their thoughts and opinions on dating in the 21st century in the comments section. The majority agreed that the apps have ruined dating culture.

“Most people don’t understand that having more options doesn’t mean it’s better! You end up giving away something good with someone trying to look for better that will never come!!!” exclaimed one user.

“I don’t think it’s the dating apps after 6 to 7 dates anymore. He just can’t settle or is into someone else. Not all guys are like that. Some of us want to meet someone we could put as our emergency contact someday,” chimed in another.

“Most men seem to always be on the hunt for the better thing. I’ve been done since I hit 50. I’m no dog, and men do keep trying. I’m just no longer interested since most men seem to be mostly sketchy and untrustworthy,” added a third.

