She Went On Some Perfect Dates With A Guy Who Ghosted Her Out Of Nowhere

Right after she graduated from college and moved to Seattle, TikToker Tatum Johnson (@tatumjohnson78) matched with a guy named Chad on a dating app. She was excited to start her new life in the big city and date big city boys.

Chad asked her out on a date on a random Friday in June. He picked her up from her place, which she had just moved into earlier that week.

They went out to dinner and headed somewhere else to get drinks afterward. The date was going really well. They had a lot to talk about, and he seemed like a super nice guy.

At the end of the night, he dropped her off at home. About 30 minutes later, he texted her, saying that he had so much fun and was excited to show her around Seattle some more. Tatum told him that she was free on Sunday, two days after their first date.

He picked her up again and drove her to an area called Green Lake. The plan was to get coffee and walk around the lake. It was a pleasant little afternoon date.

Within 30 minutes of dropping her off at home, he texted her again about their next date. They agreed to go out on Thursday.

Once again, he picked her up from her place and drove back to his apartment. He was going to make Pad Thai from scratch because it was one of her favorite foods.

He also had some food delivered in case his wasn’t any good. He even set up painting supplies and wine in his apartment so she had something to do while he was cooking.

Then, they watched a movie while they ate. His food was delicious, and he ended up sending the leftovers home with her. Later, she called her mom and told her all about the date.

But the next day, he didn’t text her until she reached out and said she was going to a baseball game with friends.

He replied, saying that he was going with coworkers, but his energy seemed totally off. They planned to meet up at the game. However, he didn’t text her throughout the entire game.

She and her friends went out after the game. He met up with her and hung out with her all night. But she didn’t hear from him all weekend. On Monday, he explained that he was busy studying for an exam he had to take for his job.

Tatum decided to plan their next date because she wanted to take some of the pressure off him. She settled on a picnic date, but at the last minute, he told her that he was busy with work. He never followed up to reschedule, and she didn’t hear from him again.

She moved on and went on more dates with different people. Months later, on the weekend of Halloween, she received a text from an unsaved phone number, asking what she was up to. Tatum was out with her friends, so she didn’t respond.

When she got home, she checked who this person was. It turned out to be Chad. She never responded to him. A year or two later, she ran into him, and they waved at each other.

